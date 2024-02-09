Analysts Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) PT at $101.06

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PHM opened at $103.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.26.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

