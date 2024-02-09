Brokerages Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Target Price at $18.64

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.64.

NEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

NEO opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.32. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $151.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $49,082.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,643,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,397 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 48,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,650,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,046,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after buying an additional 41,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

