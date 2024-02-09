M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTB. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $921,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,561,048 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,056,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,645,000 after acquiring an additional 595,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,670,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,054,000 after acquiring an additional 402,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,778,000 after acquiring an additional 55,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,866,000 after acquiring an additional 571,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $131.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average is $129.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $161.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

