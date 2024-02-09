The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $354.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $327.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $357.15.

CI stock opened at $332.29 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $333.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.74 and a 200-day moving average of $293.47.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 44,083.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 56,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

