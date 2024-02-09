The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Target Price to $7.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Chegg to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Chegg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Chegg stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $996.05 million, a P/E ratio of -53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. Chegg has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.54%. Chegg’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Chegg by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305,250 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,393,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,261,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

