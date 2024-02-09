Mizuho Cuts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $96.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Crown from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.17.

CCK stock opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average is $87.51. Crown has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in Crown by 0.9% during the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Crown by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

