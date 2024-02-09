Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.38.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $102.74 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $111.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

