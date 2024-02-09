Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Cut to “Neutral” at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $77.00.

BMY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $73.84. The company has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.33%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878,833 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 792.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,030,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $208,647,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.