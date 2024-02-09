Brokerages Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Price Target at C$5.12

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CEU. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total transaction of C$1,071,862.26. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$77,775.20. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$4.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$989.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.58. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.23.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.02. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of C$536.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$533.47 million. On average, analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.5833333 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

