The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $87.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.50.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE:TKR opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. Timken has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Timken will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

