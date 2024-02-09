Head to Head Analysis: Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) versus BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) and BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BB Seguridade Participações shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zealand Pharma A/S and BB Seguridade Participações, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A BB Seguridade Participações 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and BB Seguridade Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S -224.88% -49.75% -35.33% BB Seguridade Participações 83.85% 81.85% 47.85%

Risk & Volatility

Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BB Seguridade Participações has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and BB Seguridade Participações’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S $14.73 million 239.33 -$170.22 million N/A N/A BB Seguridade Participações $1.45 billion 9.89 $1.17 billion $0.76 9.46

BB Seguridade Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Summary

BB Seguridade Participações beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing both insulin and dasiglucagon. The company's pipeline includes Dasiglucagon that is in Phase III clinical trials for congenital hyperinsulinism. The company is also developing glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome. Zealand Pharma A/S has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Beta Bionics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações S.A., through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products. It also offers pension plans, dental, and capitalization plans. The Brokerage segment engages in the brokerage, management, and promotion of pension plans, capitalization, capitalization, and dental plans. BB Seguridade Participações S.A. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil S.A.

