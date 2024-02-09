Brokerages Set Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Price Target at $12.30

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

PSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Pearson alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pearson

Pearson Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PSO stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. Pearson has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pearson

(Get Free Report

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.