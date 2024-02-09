Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.39.
Several research analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.35. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36.
Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.
