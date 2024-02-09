Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$57.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DFY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cormark cut their price target on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$45.06.

TSE DFY opened at C$38.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 20.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.09 and a 1-year high of C$39.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.40.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.18. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of C$984.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.6997264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

