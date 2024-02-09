TD Securities Boosts Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$15.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price objective on Coveo Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coveo Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

Shares of TSE:CVO opened at C$10.81 on Tuesday. Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of C$6.02 and a 52-week high of C$12.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$576.39 million, a P/E ratio of -27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.05). Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of C$41.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

