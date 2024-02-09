Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) vs. Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Financial Comparison

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Volcon and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volcon currently has a consensus target price of $1,350.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53,900.00%. Given Volcon’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Volcon has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Volcon and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $4.55 million 0.08 -$34.24 million ($413.96) -0.01 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$602.24 million ($42.98) 0.00

Volcon has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. Volcon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Volcon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -1,688.39% N/A -256.38% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -136.74% -60.49%

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

