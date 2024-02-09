Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $84.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on TECH. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $67.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.12. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.