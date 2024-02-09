Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Susquehanna began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.51.

ZS opened at $249.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $251.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total transaction of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total transaction of $676,899.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,332 shares of company stock worth $31,166,722. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Zscaler by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

