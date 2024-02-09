Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Deltic Energy (LON:DELT)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 185 ($2.32) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Deltic Energy in a research note on Monday, December 18th.
Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.
