Mincon Group’s (MCON) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Mincon Group Stock Performance

MCON stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.31. Mincon Group has a one year low of GBX 50 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.19). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.49. The company has a market capitalization of £114.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,080.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Mincon Group alerts:

About Mincon Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.