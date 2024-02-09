Mincon Group’s (MCON) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Mincon Group Stock Performance
MCON stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.31. Mincon Group has a one year low of GBX 50 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.19). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.49. The company has a market capitalization of £114.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,080.00 and a beta of 0.19.
About Mincon Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mincon Group
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.