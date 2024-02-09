Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 25 ($0.31) price objective on the stock.

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PAF opened at GBX 17.26 ($0.22) on Monday. Pan African Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.90 ($0.26). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £331.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.33, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

