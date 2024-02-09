Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 25 ($0.31) price objective on the stock.
Pan African Resources Stock Performance
Shares of PAF opened at GBX 17.26 ($0.22) on Monday. Pan African Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.90 ($0.26). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £331.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.33, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29.
Pan African Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pan African Resources
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.