Entain (LON:ENT) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 1,070 ($13.41) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,120 ($14.04).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,650 ($20.68) to GBX 1,510 ($18.93) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,335 ($16.74) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Entain to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.18) to GBX 820 ($10.28) in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,408.71 ($17.66).

ENT stock opened at GBX 986.60 ($12.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.01). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 941.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,019.77. The firm has a market cap of £6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,188.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Entain news, insider J M. Barry Gibson acquired 9,000 shares of Entain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 809 ($10.14) per share, with a total value of £72,810 ($91,274.92). Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

