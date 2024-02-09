Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Softcat (LON:SCT)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

SCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of Softcat to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.31) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.42) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of LON SCT opened at GBX 1,477 ($18.52) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,637.50, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.72. Softcat has a 52 week low of GBX 1,061 ($13.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,549 ($19.42). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,359.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,389.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

In other Softcat news, insider Graeme Watt sold 23,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.16), for a total transaction of £305,144.97 ($382,530.99). Insiders have bought 32 shares of company stock valued at $43,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

