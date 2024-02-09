J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 238 ($2.98) to GBX 250 ($3.13) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 277.50 ($3.48).

J Sainsbury Stock Up 0.2 %

About J Sainsbury

SBRY stock opened at GBX 259.40 ($3.25) on Monday. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 243.80 ($3.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 311.16 ($3.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 289.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 274.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8,646.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

