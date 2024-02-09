StockNews.com Lowers Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PEGA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pegasystems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.60.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $49.76 on Monday. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.49%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $233,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,447.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $66,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,571 shares of company stock valued at $393,875 in the last 90 days. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

