Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $575.00 at Benchmark

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Saia from $425.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised shares of Saia from a neutral rating to a positive rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Saia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $468.89.

Saia Stock Up 3.2 %

SAIA opened at $553.10 on Monday. Saia has a 52 week low of $244.69 and a 52 week high of $556.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $443.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.22. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total transaction of $5,367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,595.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total transaction of $5,367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,595.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $935,851.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $11,844,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Saia by 1,684.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

