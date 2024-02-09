Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) PT Raised to $305.00 at Barclays

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $301.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $240.71 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.10. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

