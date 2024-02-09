Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $241.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.91. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $149.30 and a 1-year high of $244.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

