Scotiabank Increases Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $28.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $26.50 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BBU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

NYSE BBU opened at $22.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock worth $12,598,396.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

