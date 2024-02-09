AON (NYSE:AON) PT Lowered to $325.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $342.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $334.93.

AON stock opened at $307.18 on Monday. AON has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AON will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in AON by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in AON by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

