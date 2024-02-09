Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $74.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.60.

Aptiv stock opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

