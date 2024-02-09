Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

ENLT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENLT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLT. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after buying an additional 79,618 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 815,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 90,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.