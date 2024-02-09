CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$73.30.

A number of analysts have commented on CCL.B shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

CCL.B opened at C$56.40 on Friday. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$52.82 and a twelve month high of C$71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.26.

In other news, insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$58.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$230,036.82. In related news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 1,378 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.80, for a total value of C$82,404.40. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.98 per share, with a total value of C$230,036.82. 10.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

