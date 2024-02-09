Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

Utz Brands Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 696.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,047,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 915,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 610,455 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth about $6,468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 597.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 470,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Utz Brands by 687.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 415,606 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.52%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

