Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Gordon Haskett

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.15.

Get Target alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $147.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $177.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.