Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) vs. Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Head-To-Head Survey

Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Free Report) and Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Darktrace and Paysafe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darktrace N/A N/A N/A Paysafe -2.66% 15.59% 2.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Darktrace and Paysafe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darktrace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paysafe $1.50 billion 0.55 -$1.86 billion ($0.69) -19.75

Analyst Recommendations

Darktrace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paysafe.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Darktrace and Paysafe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darktrace 0 0 3 0 3.00 Paysafe 3 3 2 0 1.88

Paysafe has a consensus price target of $20.71, suggesting a potential upside of 51.96%. Given Paysafe’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paysafe is more favorable than Darktrace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.8% of Paysafe shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paysafe beats Darktrace on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Darktrace

(Get Free Report)

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption. The company's products also include Darktrace RESPOND that works autonomously to disarm attacks whenever they occur and reacts to threats in seconds, as well as works 24/7 as it frees up security teams and resources; and Darktrace HEAL, which enables organizations to restore business affected by cyber-attacks to trusted operational states through AI assistance. The company was formerly known as Srenoog plc and changed its name to Darktrace plc in March 2021. Darktrace plc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Paysafe

(Get Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets. The Merchant Solutions segment offers PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, gateway solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, point of sale systems, and merchant financing solutions, as well as comprehensive support services. This segment provides its solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands. The Digital Wallets segment offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill, NETELLER, paysafecard, and Paysafecash brands; and pay-by-bank solutions under the Rapid Transfer brand. It also provides eCash solutions under the paysafecard and Paysafecash brands; paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases; Safetypay, a platform that enables eCommerce transactions; and PagoEfectivo, an alternative payment platform. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.