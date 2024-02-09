Comparing Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) & ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Boralex and ReNew Energy Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boralex 0 0 1 0 3.00 ReNew Energy Global 0 0 5 0 3.00

Boralex presently has a consensus price target of $48.80, suggesting a potential upside of 103.00%. ReNew Energy Global has a consensus price target of $8.55, suggesting a potential upside of 32.56%. Given Boralex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boralex is more favorable than ReNew Energy Global.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boralex N/A N/A N/A ($0.13) -190.52 ReNew Energy Global $1.09 billion 2.21 -$58.00 million $0.05 129.03

This table compares Boralex and ReNew Energy Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Boralex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReNew Energy Global. Boralex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReNew Energy Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Boralex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boralex and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boralex N/A N/A N/A ReNew Energy Global 2.86% 2.28% 0.36%

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats Boralex on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW. Boralex Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

