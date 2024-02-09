Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TPR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.59.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $42.99 on Monday. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,495 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 189.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,045 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 149,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $700,445,000 after acquiring an additional 210,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

