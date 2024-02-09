Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $287.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $287.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.71.

Shares of TT opened at $269.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $278.81. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

