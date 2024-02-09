ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,014,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,103,000 after buying an additional 1,607,986 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $8,839,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 952,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after buying an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

