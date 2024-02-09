Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBER. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett cut Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.64.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $147.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

