Truist Financial Boosts Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $86.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VTLE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vital Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.78.

VTLE opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $62.87.

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

