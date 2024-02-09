WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Barrington Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for WNS’s FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WNS. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.20.

WNS stock opened at $57.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 3.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of WNS by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WNS by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

