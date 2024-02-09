Raymond James Cuts Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$30.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

IFP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Interfor from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Interfor and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interfor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$29.20.

TSE IFP opened at C$19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.25. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$16.78 and a 52-week high of C$27.67.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

