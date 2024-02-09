Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at €28.17 ($30.29) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €28.68 and a 200 day moving average of €30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.49. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of €27.67 ($29.75) and a 1-year high of €35.51 ($38.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported €0.63 ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of €23.87 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.