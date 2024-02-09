Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

LCTX opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $188.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.23. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 262.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

In related news, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 6,730,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,666,255 shares in the company, valued at $43,332,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Don M. Bailey purchased 96,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 158,801 shares in the company, valued at $165,153.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 6,730,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,666,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,332,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 87.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 389.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

