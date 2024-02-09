International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.83 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.13. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42.
Insider Activity
In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Tower Hill Mines
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.