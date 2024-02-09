International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.83 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.13. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42.

Insider Activity

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

