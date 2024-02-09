Robert W. Baird Boosts AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $103.00

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2024

AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.60.

AECOM Stock Up 1.3 %

ACM stock opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $94.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

