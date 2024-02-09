Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Skye Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKYE opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. Skye Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skye Bioscience will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

