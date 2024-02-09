Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Donaldson

Donaldson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DCI opened at $67.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock worth $1,202,812 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Donaldson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Donaldson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.